Sergio Ramos has promised Real Madrid will push Barcelona all the way in this season’s LaLiga run-in.

Madrid made a winning return after the Covid-19 suspension as they ran out 3-1 winners over lowly Eibar at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

Center-back Ramos was among the scorers, with his effort sandwiched between goals from Toni Kroos and Marcelo that helped Los Blancos into a 3-0 lead at the break.

Zinedine Zidane’s men ran out of steam a bit after the interval, allowing Pedro Bigas to pull one back for the visitors on the hour mark.

Real’s captain, who was substituted just after the Eibar goal as a precaution due to a knock, was keen to let Barça know that the championship is by no means a foregone conclusion.

“I’m happy with the three points and to start playing again,” Ramos told LaLiga.

“We’ve got 10 more finals, and we’ll give it everything we’ve got.”

The 34-year-old was not concerned by his side’s second-half regression, admitting that Los Blancos will need to rebuild their match fitness.

“The first 45 minutes, we showed good intensity and got the goals to go ahead. A bit less intense in the second half, but that will be something for us to learn from and improve.

“In general, we were good. We’ve got things to improve and are happy to get the three points. We will now prepare for the next game in the best way, ”Ramos added.

The victory moved Real back to within two points of league leaders Barcelona.