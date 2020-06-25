Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / .
The confinement has not taken its toll on Sergio Ramos, except for that thick beard that now covers his face, the center-back of Camas remains the same. Physically it seems that the years do not go through him and he continues to perform at the high level that he has accustomed us and as captain of the team that he is, he has brought Real Madrid back to the top of the table, with the help of Vinicius.
Anoeta Stadium, with 0-0 on the scoreboard, the referee signals a penalty on Vinicius. Madrid have the opportunity not only to get ahead on the scoreboard but to position themselves again as the leader of LaLiga Santander, a double responsibility that Ramos takes on his shoulders. At those moments it is where the leaders are seen and the captain of Real Madrid is. And with nerves of steel, as if he had no pressure on him, he transformed the maximum penalty and took Madrid to the top of the table. And against Mallorca he returned to fulfill his duties as captain. Nobody disputes his stripes in the locker room and in case there was still a renegade he was in charge of making things clear with a goal from a direct free kick to close the game.
Ramos is the soul of this team, not only because he is irreplaceable in defense and with him Madrid gains solidity behind, but he also has that winning gene that is reserved for great leaders and releases an overflowing energy on the playing field. the one that his colleagues spread. Being the captain of a team is not just wearing the armband, it is something else. It is to stand up for your teammates and for the club in good times and bad, it is to assume responsibilities, it is to encourage the team not to drop their arms and lead them to victory. The captain is the visible face of the locker room.
Ramos embodies the values that a leader must have, for both good and bad, and he is the first to literally throw himself into the mud and split his face for the team. The center-back had for many years a good mirror in which to look at himself and it seems that he has learned a lesson about what it is to be the captain of Real Madrid. After 15 seasons in the white team Sergio Ramos is proving in every game that he is a leader and a great captain. There are not many players who fit perfectly into the definition of captain and Real Madrid has one that meets it.
And he is not only the best captain that the whites could have, he is a conqueror who is already a legend of the club.
