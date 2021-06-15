Sergio Ramos’ surprising message of support for the national team

06/14/2021

On at 20:15 CEST

The footballer, to date, of Real Madrid, after being the surprise of Luis Enrique’s list when he stayed out to play the Eurocup, wanted to demonstrate their commitment to the group through a post on Instagram, where he has encouraged his teammates in his debut against Sweden.

Sergio Ramos, captain and footballer with the most international appearances, has shared a photo where he can be seen above his electric bike, which bears his name and the number of the national team on the frame, along with a message that reads: “Come on, Spain! All my support and encouragement to my teammates at their debut at Euro2020. Let’s go!” and a Spanish flag.

Despite staying out, the white footballer will be, for sure, one of those who live it most intensely from home.