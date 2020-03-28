Luis Enrique He continued to answer questions raised by fans. From Favorite historical match of the Spanish team even how to train a player like Messi, going through his relationship with Sergio Ramos, the change of date of the Eurocopa, the elaboration of the summoned lists and the absence of Casillas in the same, among many other questions.

Spain’s favorite historical party

«With Spain-Malta, which I experienced in the living room of my home in Gijón, I jumped like crazy and recently the final of the World Cup in South Africa for how it was and what it meant. Also the final of the Eurocup against Italy, which curiously caught me on vacation in Italy and they took it with great sportsmanship ».

Eurocup date change

“The change of date will affect young players because they will have more time. My wish is to conquer the Euro Cup and I see Spain capable of doing it. There are positive things in the postponement of the Euro because we will have more time to prepare it and the young people will be able to evolve more “.

Favorite player

«If you look at the lists that I made, you already see a little the ideas that I have. The more options you have, the better. I can’t tell a single player because the others might be upset. It would not be well ».

Central demand

“More than the central ones, what I do is ask the team to generate good football, to be better than the rival, to generate more chances, to prevent the rival from generating them. To the centrals, as the ball is usually in the rival’s field, that they are very attentive to the vigilances, to the cons, to the coverage, that they press, that the lines advance. I ask the centrals a lot because I like to go out with the ball played and that poses a risk. It is a committed and key position, next to that of the goalkeeper, because you see all your teammates ahead. how it is placed. So leadership from that position is very important. “

Sergio Ramos

«My relationship with Ramos is very good, as with 99.9% of the players. Sergio is the captain. I only knew him from references and from having confronted him. When I met him, I was pleasantly surprised. He has a record for internationalities for a reason. I was surprised by his leadership skills and personal qualities.

How do you prepare the summoned lists?

«We make reports of all the matches and every two weeks we change players. We are all seeing everyone. We form a group of five technicians, although the psychologist does not see players. Everyone is free to express their opinion, although then in the end the decision is mine ».

Adama Traoré

“We have known him very well for many years. When we were in Barcelona we had him. It has evolved a lot. He is a very interesting player. We are delighted with its performance. ”

Absence of Boxes in the calls

“We all have a time when age weighs. Casillas was one of the benchmarks of world football and I would have liked to have him. Time passes for everyone”.

How do you manage communication?

«We have a press officer who is Pablo García Cuervo and a powerful department because the press and social networks need something like this. I just before the press conferences meet with my team and Pablo to see where the shots can go.

Stage at Barça

«Any game that I lost and that caused an elimination or a final. In the big ones, losing hurts a lot. I have had a special relationship with Barcelona, ​​since I have spent a great part of my career there, as a player and coach. I could do it again to any of the teams that I have led. I have had a very good relationship with all the clubs I have been to. As a player I left Barcelona because I thought I didn’t have much more to offer and as a coach, something similar. I thought they needed someone to give them more things.

Messi

“How do you train him? I can’t tell you how you have to haggle. pass or throw because he is an artist. On a global level, things are being said to them, about how they have to be pressured, where they have to position themselves … in all of this, they do make indications.