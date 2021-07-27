Sergio Ramos suffers a soleus injury

Sergio Ramos talks with coach Mauricio Pochettino. PSG

The Spanish defender Sergio Ramos suffered a injury to the soleus of the left thigh in training last week and will not exercise again with his teammates for a week, reported this Tuesday the Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Real Madrid player is not on Mauricio Pochettino’s roster for PSG’s fifth preseason game tonight against Sevilla, his training club, in the Portuguese city of Faro.

The French club indicated that the injury occurred when the player, that ended with physical problems last season, he progressively returned to training.

Neither will Rafinha nor Juan Bernat

The Brazilian will not be in Faro either, due to medical problems. Rafinha, who is recovering from a knee sprain, and the Spanish Juan Bernat, who “continues his progressive recovery with the group with good feelings”.

The Argentine coach nor will he be able to count on footballers who are still on vacation, like the Brazilians Neymar and Marquinhos, the Italians Marco Verratti and Gianlugi Donnarumma, and the Argentines Ángel di María and Leandro Paredes.

Nor will it take players who have just joined training, such as the French Kylian Mbappé and Presnel Kimpembe, the Dutch Georginio Wijnaldum or the Portuguese Danilo Pereira.

Who is part of the expedition is the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi, incorporated this summer from Inter Milan.

The squad to face Sevilla is full of youngsters from the training center, with some veterans like Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Mauro Icardi, Thilo Kehrer, Layvin Kurzawa and Keylor Navas.