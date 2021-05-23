Sergio Ramos Spain National Team decision to play Eurocup or Olympic Games | National teams

The future of Sergio Ramos has been unknown in recent days, before the renewal with Real Madrid, which seems increasingly close, is added his participation with the Spanish National Team in international competitions that are coming. The European Championship is the first challenge that the red will have this summer, however, the Olympic Games are looming on the way AND Sergio Ramos would be thinking of being able to participate in them.

According to information from the Chiringuito, there would be a meeting between him and Luis Enrique, coach of the National Team. The main point is to know his state of health, how he is physically and if he is ready to face the challenges after a season full of complications from football.

And it is that Sergio Ramos’ desire is to be in the Eurocup, but also to be part of the delegation that will participate in the Tokyo 2020 men’s soccer tournament, which has the starting date of July 21, culminating on August 7.

The final decision will be between the player and the coach, being aware that it will be a bit complex to be in both competitions, due to calendar reasons, added to the preseason that will surely start with Real Madrid.