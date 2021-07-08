Sergio Ramos signs with PSG after 16 seasons at Real Madrid

Fourth Parisian signing

The Spanish central Sergio Ramos has signed this Thursday as a new French PSG player after serving 16 seasons at Real Madrid. The 35-year-old player arrives free to the Parisian team after having ended his relationship with the white team on June 30 and not having reached an agreement to renew.

Ramos is committed to PSG for the next two seasons, until 2023, and different sources indicate that he will receive the same salary he had in Madrid.

Sergio Ramos was the fourth most valuable free agent on the market with 10 million euros and ends his long spell at Real Madrid being one of the great legends of the entity chaired by Florentino Pérez. The Andalusian defender has a total of 671 games for the white team in which I scored 101 goals and gave 40 assists.

Sergio Ramos: “I want to continue growing with Paris”

“I am very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain,” Sergio Ramos said after signing his contract. “It is a great change in my life, a new challenge and a day that I will never forget. I am proud to be part of this ambitious project, to join a team with great players. This is a club that has already proven itself to the fullest. high level with a solid foundation. I want to continue growing with Paris and help the team work to win titles. “

