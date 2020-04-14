We are seeing anotherSergio Ramosthat we did not know. The popular player and captain of Real Madrid is giving us moments of his private life that we are not used to. A few days ago they shared how they all trained together with a very pregnant Pilar Rubio, or how they have celebrated until their most familiar birthdays. Even the Ramos Rubio revealed the ‘problems they had with their children’ like many other parents.

Instead of beingPilar Rubio,Sergio himself has uploaded a beautiful photo with his best kissing, on the occasion of International Kiss Day.

Sergio Ramos opened up in the channel giving great value to a gesture that, until now, we have made and to which, on occasions, we have not given so much value: “Something so simple and with so much meaning. Some of you are deprived of them now, but they will return. “

The captain of the merengue team and theSpanish selectioninvites reflection: “As with everything we took for granted, let us feel more, savor more, live more, want more, kiss more.”

Something so simple and with so much meaning. Some of you are deprived of them now, but they will return. As with everything we took for granted, let’s feel more, savor more, live more, want more, kiss more. Happy # DíaInternacionalDelBeso, mi amor @pilarrubio_oficial. Don’t take anything for granted. Feel, taste, live, love & kiss more! Happy #internationalkissingday! A shared publication by Sergio Ramos (@sergioramos) on Apr 13, 2020 at 2:59 PDT

.