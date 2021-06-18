Sergio Ramos says goodbye to Real Madrid

Through a statement issued last Wednesday, Real Madrid announced the goodbye of its eternal captain, Sergio Ramos, 35, who ends his contract with the merengue club on June 30 and has not reached an agreement for its renewal. “Real Madrid announces that tomorrow, Thursday, June 17, at 12:30, an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos will take place, with the presence of our president Florentino Pérez,” the official report reads issued by the club.

© @ sergioramosSergio Ramos says goodbye to Real Madrid

“This has been the most wonderful stage of my life,” said the footballer. Just two weeks from the end of Sergio Ramos’ contract, the two parties have ended long negotiations in which they never found a point of agreement. The desire of the defender of the Spanish team was to sign a last contract with a minimum duration of two years and Real Madrid offered him one with a salary reduction.

Pilar Ramos, the athlete’s wife, shared a family image at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid with an emotional message. “Honey, this photo says it all. Your greatest achievements: your family and your sports career. We are enormously proud of you, for what you have accomplished and for what is to come. Always by your side. We love you @sergioramos ”.

Ramos says goodbye to Real Madrid as one of the great legends in the history of the institution. After 16 years and 671 official matches, only Paco Gento He won more titles with the white team than the Sevillian defender, who says goodbye as the second most successful of the Madrid squad.