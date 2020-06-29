Sergio Ramos renews with Amazon Prime Video to record a second documentary season about his life and his sports career. The platform is already preparing ‘The Legend of Sergio Ramos ‘, a new original production of 6 episodes that will serve as a continuation of’ The Heart of Sergio Ramos‘.

Sergio Ramos will have a new documentary on Amazon

It will be another opportunity to get to know the ins and outs of Real Madrid and the Spanish National Team through the experiences of the captain of both teams, taking as a starting point the most decisive moments of recent seasons. ‘The Legend of Sergio Ramos’ will be released in 2021 in more than 240 countries and territories.

« I am very excited to be able to continue sharing with you all my story, to show new moments of joy, sorrow and illusion that are part of my professional and personal life and that have helped me become the person I am today », Ramos has declared. « This new installment will be a deep, sincere and close look, past and future, which will show never-before-seen aspects of my career throughout all these years, « emphasized that of Camas.

Stop by the covid-19

The documentary began production earlier in the year, but was forced to stop due to covid-19. Amazon is confident of resuming the project in the coming months, following the corresponding sanitary security measures. It is a production of Endemol Shine Iberia, with Javier Pereira as executive producer and José Rueda as director.