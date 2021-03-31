Sergio Ramos: “Reality is one and Luis Enrique said it” | World Cup qualification Qatar: Spain

Sergio Ramos attended the media after the victory of Spain versus Kosovo. The captain was a substitute and jumped in the final minutes to add 180 internationality. The national team won 3-1 in The Cartuja.

Add another internationality

“It is always important to add games and achieve the goal. It was important to add these three points on the way to the World Cup. What he plays is the coach’s decision ”.

Moment

“I feel very well. Little by little I find the rhythm. The coach was clear. Anything that happens with me is taken out of context and the reality is that I have to be operational like any player in the national team. The reality is one and the coach said it. When it’s time to be a starter, you have to be happy and when it’s not like that, the same ”.

Real Madrid

“Regarding my future, I was already very clear. Now I am very focused on returning to my team, that we will play the season. Hopefully we get good results. They are going to be very good days for soccer lovers ”.

Future

“I have already said it. I am focused on playing well and the subject of the future is separate. There is no news and when there is, I will communicate that I would be the first to say so ”.