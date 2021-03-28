Sergio Ramos prepares second season of his biographical series on Amazon Prime Video – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

The spirit that leads a man to achieve extraordinary sports victories is one of the endeavors that cause the most curiosity and admiration among fans. Everyone wants to know their day to day, their environment and the secrets that have led them to triumph, it is not strange that their stories reach television, as is the case of soccer player Sergio Ramos.

For the member of Real Madrid, remembering his life is a very emotional exercise, because it leads him to observe all the effort that it has cost him to position himself as one of the most recognized footballers in Europe, and thus see that success did not come overnight. in the morning.

▶ ️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

For this reason, he has enjoyed the production of the docuseries that narrates his career, and is about to premiere its second season, The Legend of Sergio Ramos (the first one premiered in 2019, and is titled The Heart of Sergio Ramos).

“Reliving my life is very sentimental for me, I am proud to show people things they do not know,” he commented in a virtual meeting with international media. “For me it is very emotional to see how people talk about you, how you are with your children, with your family, that other protagonists come out to tell them experiences they have lived with you”

Originally from Seville, Spain, he made his debut at Sevilla Futbol Club in 2003, and by 2005, at the age of 19, he had already joined Real Madrid, where he currently serves as a defender. He has shared the court with other figures such as Zinedine Zidane, Roberto Carlos, Raúl González, David Beckham and Ronaldo.

He has been captain of the Spanish National Team since 2016, with whom he has won two European Cups (in 2008 and 2012), and a World Cup (South Africa 2010). During that stretch he became the Spanish defender who has scored the most goals, with 23; and it is located in seventh place worldwide after exceeding the number of 123 annotations.

The 34-year-old athlete has never lost sight of the teachings of his father, who reinforced the value of humility.

“It is a process, I was always very stubborn (fool) since I was little, when something was put into my head it was very closed. I blame my father and my brother a little because they were always very strict and did not allow flattery to generate me birds in the head. If I had a good game, the two or three bad plays were what stressed me, and that mentality of being humble, when you win, remembering the one who doesn’t, is a small detail that in the end comes from the education your parents give you, “he said.

Aware that this documentary will be seen by people of all ages, the soccer player expressed his desire to serve as an example to children and adolescents. His greatest satisfaction would be to see champions in the future who were forged by watching stories like his, and he announced that he will continue to play professionally until his body allows it.

When questioning him about his legacy, he assured that he would like to be remembered “as a man who has always gone forward with the truth ahead, and has always given the maximum in everything he has done. With my mistakes, of course, but what he has been honest, humble and hardworking, and he has always given his best. “