Sergio Ramos premiered his documentary: “For a few years I have won everything and I could have retired”

Sergio Ramos, captain of the Real Madrid and of the Spanish National Team, he will not be able to be this Saturday in El Clásico de La Liga due to injury. Meanwhile, the whole world enjoys the documentary that tells his life on the Amazon Prime platform, there he talks about his present and future as a player.

He also refers to his past, in which every time he looks back he realizes how much he has won. In the sixth chapter of ‘The Legend of Sergio Ramos’ he affirmed that his retirement could have occurred at this point in his life.

“For a few years I have won everything and could have retired. Say Game Over. But my mentality does not let me “, he said in the Episode ‘The Future’.

However, he stated that he still feels capable of competing at the highest level: “The day I didn’t feel the ambition to be the best, it wouldn’t be worth taking so many things from the family. My idea is to be part of the historical legend of Real Madrid. I see the retreat a little far away. When I have spoken with players like Beckham, Ronaldo, Zidane… it is such a personal decision that when my body arrives it will notice it ”.

He wants the fifth Orejona

Although it seems impossible, Sergio Ramos has goals to meet and he listed each one.

“I have in mind the fifth Champions Legue, the next World Cup in Qatar 2022, participating in the Tokyo Olympics. I’ll go when the time comes. I think I have earned the right to make whatever decision I want, ”said the captain.

He has already won the European Championship, the World Cup (with club and national team) and the Champions League. He would only need to hang an Olympic medal to retire as one of the few footballers who has managed to collect all these awards.

He has no doubts about the match against FC Barcelona, ​​it is the best that any football player can play.

“It is the most watched game in the world. It has added responsibility and pressure. I don’t know how to play without competing, without that ambition to win… El Clásico always has a special flavor. When you lose the first face that is going to be on the cover is yours. We have to know how to live with it ”, he closed.