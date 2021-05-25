Sergio Ramos out of the call-up of Spain for Euro 2021: list of footballers | National teams

Everything ready for the Eurocup from Spanish territory. Several surprises that make the call an unprecedented event.

The summons of Luis Enrique Martínez for Euro 2020 will go down in history for being the first time that no Real Madrid player has been summoned. There were three Madridistas who did not make it.

#OJOALDATO – Spain will go to a final phase (World / Euro / Confederations) without a single Real Madrid player for the FIRST TIME in ALL of its history. – MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) May 24, 2021

The physical problems suffered by Sergio Ramos, the captain of the Red in recent years, and Dani Carvajal, as recognized by the national team coach, have meant that he has not finally had any player from the white box. Nor has Marco Asensio arrived on time, with a lack of regularity and continuity.

“Two of the players who could have participated this season, such as Carvajal and Ramos, would be in the call,” argued Luis Enrique at a press conference, in which he pointed out: “I do not make bobbin lace or to make some clubs or others happy. . I do not make the list based on that, I sincerely regret that these two Real Madrid players are not due to injuries “.

Never to date in World Cups and Euro Cups this fact had occurred. There was always at least one Real Madrid player, as happened in the universal appointment of Brazil 50 with Luis Molowny.

In the last major competition, the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Julen Lopetegui, who was going to lead the team although Fernando Hierro did in the end, were present from the white team Ramos, Carvajal, Nacho Fernández, Isco Alarcón, Asensio and Lucas Vázquez.

Regarding the surprises, the Spanish coach surprised with “new” names in a list of 24 players in which the premiere of Aymeric Laporte and the returns of César Azpilicueta, Adama Traoré and Pablo Sarabia stand out.

GOALKEEPERS: Unai Simón (Athletic Club), David De Gea (Manchester United / ING), Robert Sánchez (Brighton / ING).

DEFENSES: César Azpilicueta (Chelsea / ING), Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid), Eric García and Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City / ING), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Diego Llorente (Leeds United / ING), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), José Gayá (Valencia)

MIDFIELDERS: Rodri Hernández (Manchester City / ING), Sergio Busquets and Pedri González (Barcelona), Thiago Alcántara (Liverpool / ING), Koke Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid), Fabián Ruiz (Naples / ITA).

FRONT: Dani Olmo (Leipzig / GER), Mikel Oyarzábal (Real Sociedad), Álvaro Morata (Juventus / ITA), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Ferrán Torres (Manchester City / ING), Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton / ING), Pablo Sarabia (PSG / FRA).