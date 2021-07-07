Sergio Ramos, new PSG player

07/07/2021

On at 20:09 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Spanish central, Sergio Ramos, it is new PSG player after leaving Real Madrid. He arrives at zero cost, signs for two seasons and will be one of the most important players in the Parisian defense in its intention to fully consolidate in Europe.

In the absence of an official announcement, PSG has missed a statement from the footballer talking about the number 4 that he will wear at PSG.

The one from Beds, who did not reach a renewal agreement with Real Madrid, He ended his contract on June 30 and has finally landed on the powerful PSG project. The Spaniard has passed a medical check-up on Wednesday morning and is the third signing in this summer market after announcing Georginio Wijnaldum (free) and Achraf Hakimi, which comes in exchange for an amount close to 60 million euros.

The former Sevilla player has spent much of the season away from the pitch due to physical problems and has not been able to represent Spain in the European Championship nor will it do it at the Olympics. At the age of 35, the central defender landed in Paris at zero cost and with the vitola of being one of the best defenders on the continent.

Legend of Madridismo and champion of everything

Sergio Ramos faces what may be his last adventure in the European elite after having won all possible titles and as a true legend of the white club. With 671 matches as a madridista and 180 caps behind him, the defender has won four Champions League, five Leagues, two King’s Cups, three European Super Cups, four Spanish Super Cups, four Club World Cups, one World Cup and two European Cups.

The PSG coach, Mauricio Pochettino, you will have at your disposal a player capable of condition the entire defensive framework and one of the centrals that most dominates the aerial game, in addition to being a specialist in anticipation and construction from behind.