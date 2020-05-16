05/16/2020

Juventus defender and captain Giorgio Chiellini makes mention in his autobiography of his admiration for the Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

Giorgio Chiellini It has been very clear in his autobiography, in which he speaks of many players and where he does not leave some of them in a very good place, such as Arturo vidal, with whom he coincided in the bianconero team and whom he accused of drinking more than he should, although he also praises the work capacity of the now FC Barcelona player.

But the Juventus captain also has words of admiration for other footballers, such as Sergio Ramos, of which he says that “he is the best. Injure Salah in the Champions League final it was a master stroke. He did it with great cunning. He proved that he is the best in the world. I know that he has detractors, but I also emphasize that he knows how to be decisive in important games and that he is a player who gives character and gives a lot of energy to his team and his team & rdquor ;.

Chiellini He also highlighted the defense of Beds that “transmits a lot of strength with his presence and gives a lot of security to his teammates. He is a player that every coach would want to have on his team. “Without him, stars like Varane, Carvajal and Marcelo, they look like children of the subsidiary & rdquor ;.

