Sergio Ramos is presented as a reinforcement of Paris Saint Germain

Paris Saint Germain have confirmed the signing of the 35-year-old central defender, Sergio Ramos, who joined the French team for the next two years, after spending his entire career in The Spanish League, first with him Seville during seven seasons, going through all the categories until reaching the senior team, and then with the Real Madrid, where he played the last sixteen years.

World Champion, Two-time Euro Champion with Spain, plus a handful of titles with the Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos arrives at PSG to contribute all his experience to the French team that has been on the verge of winning the Champions League in the last two seasons, in addition to losing the league for the first time in the last four seasons.

Read also Liga MX: Deyaris Pérez, the supermodel who will play with Puebla Femenil

PSG is pleased to announce the arrival of Sergio Ramos to its squad. The central defender of Spain has signed a two-year contract and is linked with the club until June 30, 2023.

The best place to keep dreaming, the best club to keep winning. We will fight with everything and for everything. Allez @PSG_espanol

PSG has already announced the signings of the Dutch Georginio Wijnaldum and the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi, while the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has already passed the medical examination and will sign his contract after the European Championship, where he will play the final next Sunday.

HELLO, SERGIO! @SergioRamos has greetings for all of you! What is your message for the Spanish defender? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7ylzpinB2U – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) July 8, 2021

Also read: Yanet García goes too daring with her spicy video and revealing photo

VISIT OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT