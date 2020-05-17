Sergio Ramos’ Instagram account has been ‘on fire’ throughout the confinement. The Real Madrid player has not stopped uploading content of the most varied and fun: games with children, family moments and, above all, a lot of sport.

The defense has delighted us with numerous videos in which we see that he has not stopped getting in shape for a single moment. Tape, strength exercises and ball touches.

The footballer is fitter than ever and does not hide it. With a beard, in true Mel Gibson style in ‘Bravaheart’, the one from Camas has shown us not only his chocolate bar but we have also been able to appreciate the incredible facilities he has to do his exercises.

The gym that Ramos has at home has nothing to envy the most luxurious gym in your neighborhood. The best and latest machines and a host of weights and gadgets to shape the body.

What is good about quarantine is being able to see inside the houses of celebrities. This is Sergio’s training room, a paradise for fitness addicts.

The new ‘Hulk’

Sergio Ramos has not allowed the period of inactivity to take him away from his high physical standards. His discipline and motivation are certainly commendable, although it is true that he has the technical means for them.

The footballer has in his home a large glass room with views of the garden, where he performs his exercises.

“I’m finer even than mid-season because when you play every three days it doesn’t give you time, just to maintain and prevent lesions from relapsing, that fatigue does not generate an injury. I’m practically stronger, “said the player.

TRX, bars of all kinds, weights and dumbbells of different sizes, ropes, rubbers, balls, … In Sergio and Pilar’s gym there is no lack of detail, something that has caused some criticism from some followers, who consider this display of material excessive or ostentatious.

Ok it is his house but Sergio Ramos proclaims #YoMeQuedoEnCasa from the pool of his millionaire house and #telework next to a garden of dimensions that many public parks already want, it seems to me of a tremendous lack of sensitivity and not knowing in which country do you live. – Cris Casero (@CrisCasero) March 15, 2020

“How easy it is to stay in your house, horny”, “The typical gym that we have everything at home”, “And I locked up in 25 square meters, so anyone”, “I also want to have one of those” or “What a quarantine. Better than a five-star hotel ”were some of the comments that could be read.

TOP machines

The crack meringue has at home a curved treadmill, for walking or running, that does not need electrical energy and that works with the body’s own inertia.

These self-propelled tapes range from 2,500 to 12,000 euros. The so-called ‘Ferrari of the tapes’ has a thick cushion that provides secure cushioning for the knees, back and joints.

They’re great for speed training and interval training, reduce impact on the body, and burn up to 30% more calories. The athlete has, in any case, also one of the conventional models in his home.

Family training

Sergio loves to train with the whole family and involve the little ones of the house in all the domestic chores. So, for example we see in this video that the author of the clip is nothing more and nothing less than Sergio Jr.

Pilar RubioAlthough pregnant for almost 6 months with her fourth child, she joins these guer warrior rituals ’in the gym whenever she can, where the entire Ramos Clan exercises while having fun.

Without a doubt, this family is above all a sports lover and they have demonstrated it during this quarantine, with great enthusiasm and optimism.