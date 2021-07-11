Sergio Ramos: “I want to start from scratch”

07/11/2021

On at 18:41 CEST

The brand new signing of Paris Saint-Germain, Sergio Ramos, visited the club’s website to give his first official statements and share your feelings for this campaign as a new player of the Parisian club.

Asked about his arrival at PSG, Ramos was blunt: “I don’t come here to live off the past. I want to start from scratch with a lot of humility, a lot of work, a lot of effort and a lot of commitment, I think that is what best defines me“, he pointed.

“In football, in the end, you can win and lose. But may the conscience always be calm for having given everything,” added Ramos, who assures that the club in the French capital can offer “maturity, experience, hard work, consistency and sacrifices“.

Explaining the reasons for his signing, the Camas center-back did not hesitate: “What has caught my attention the most about this club is the strength and the hunger to win that the players have. They have already played a Champions League final and are very close to being able to win it. That is something that attracts me. It would be a perfect marriage. It’s a dream to be able to achieve my fifth Champions League and the first for our club. “

Finally, Ramos emphasized the interest in defending a club that goes for it all: “Paris Saint-Germain is a solid team, it is no longer a project for the future. Is a reality. It transmits an image of great seriousness, and has a game that convinces me, “he said.