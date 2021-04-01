“Sergio Ramos? I put those who are better to play”

Luis Enrique appeared before the media after the victory of Spain versus Kosovo in the match belonging to the third qualifying day of the Qatar World Cup. The national team won with goals from Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Gerard Moreno.

Caught in the elevator

“I didn’t think we weren’t going to make it, but we had a plan b in case we didn’t make it. The loss of the coach at least would not have been noticed “

Happy

“I am very happy with what I saw on the field of play against an opponent who has changed the system. I think we played a good game, we controlled it and we scored good goals. I’m happy ”.

Unai error

“Unai has to do everything he does because it gives me full confidence. He knows that I don’t judge goalkeepers for mistakes. Failures are part of this sport ”.

Sergio Ramos

“It is much easier than you think. His attitude is commendable. I put those who I consider to be the best to play. Okay, but it comes out of injury. The only thing I always ask of them is the example of Ramos, who knows how to add and be a leader when he is on and off the field ”.

Eurocup list

“I leave this week with these 24 players and with another 10. Of those 34 the list will come out.”

Balance

“I should not answer because of the fans, who want us to reach the Eurocup and do it well. The fans already know who the good guys and the bad guys are ”.

Eric Garcia

“His case is not normal. He hasn’t played much, but we have such confidence in him that he is capable of playing three games at this level. He is trained and that is why City wants to renew him, although his decision goes elsewhere. He has shown us that despite not playing for his team, he can come to the national team ”.

Image by Ramos

“I don’t care what image you see of me. I only think about the good of the national team and my team. I already knew that with Ramos, whatever he decides would be criticized. It didn’t matter what he decided ”.

Balance

“Dani Olmo will be if he continues at this level. There are a number of players who often repeat. Total security has no one. The positive for me about this concentration is that I have seen my team do what I have asked them to do and the negative the expectations generated after November ”.

Note

“For the subject of the notes … but I would say that the first game a remarkable low, the second a good low and the third a remarkable high.

Optimistic

“It makes us optimistic to see very young people who play for the national team regularly. We have taken under-21 players and they are playing. We value that and we value the level of those who have experience. In the end, forming a team is bringing all of this together. Everyone adapts, from the captain to the rookies. We want to be a team ”.