The confinement due to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus has generated that many people have launched to find new hobbies such as studying a new language, reading or even learning to play an instrument, being one of the people who have opted for the latter It was Sergio Ramos. The Real Madrid captain has uploaded a video to his Instagram account where he appears playing the piano surrounded by his entire family.

The white defender has shown all his followers his skills with the keyboard versioning Someone You Loved, a song by Lewis Calpaldi. To the cameras of the clip was Pilar Rubio who has captured how her husband gave a personal concert to her and her children, the little Sergio Jr, Marco and Alejandro. Along with the video, the Sevillian has attached the following message talking about the publication he had just uploaded and professing his love for the piano: “A lot of pressure with the family present. Unconditional love and infinite forgiveness. Every day it sounds a little more like Sakamoto and Yiruma” he wrote humorously on his social networks.

A new member in the family

This tender publication in which we can see the whole family running around the piano in the coming weeks will be altered before the birth of the fourth son of Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos. This good news was announced before the confinement by coronavirus and much has been speculated in the last days on the possible sex of the baby.

The truth is that despite speculation they have not yet revealed the official sex of the new family member: “we do not want to announce it publicly,” the collaborator of de El Hormiguero ’said a few days ago in an interview. He also stated that he did not care if his next child was going to be a boy or a girl: “If it’s a girl, perfect. If it’s a boy, too. My children are‘ a catalog ’of different emotions. Every delivery, every pregnancy, every boy, is different. I don’t think you should be obsessed with that.”