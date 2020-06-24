The free kick goal by Sergio Ramos (Infobae)

Real Madrid beat Mallorca and recovered the top of the Spanish League. In a match corresponding to date 31, it was a victory for 2 to 0 with goals from Vinícius Júnior and Sergio Ramos, the latter of free kick.

The captain of the Merengue, which is leading alongside Barcelona, converted a nice ball stop and celebrated it as Cristiano Ronaldo. Immediately, social networks echoed the pearl of Sergio Ramos and especially of his shocking numbers since the return to post-pandemic activity of coronavirus.

Sergio Ramos celebrated his goal to Mallorca from a Free Kick as Cristiano Ronaldo (. / Susana Vera) (SUSANA VERA /)

Is that the defender has converted three goals in four games and many officially joked with He has more free kick goals in La Liga than Cristiano Ronaldo in the past two years. Others went further and stressed that Messi has one goal less than Ramos with the same number of games since the return of football, with the exception that La Pulga is forward and Ramos central.

However, the most salient fact is that Sergio Ramos is the first defender to score eight goals or more in the same season of La Liga from what was done by the Argentine Ezequiel Garay with Racing Santander in the 2006/07 season, with nine total.

In regards to your team, the captain is the second scorer of Real Madrid adding all the competitions with 10 goals. The table is led Benzema with 22 and they are followed by Rodrygo (7), Kroos (6), Modric and Vinicius (5), Casemiro (4).

Soccer Football – La Liga Santander – Real Madrid v Real Mallorca – Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, Madrid, Spain – June 24, 2020 Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos scores their second goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID -19) . / Susana Vera (SUSANA VERA /)

“Soccer is still a collective sport and although personal challenges are very motivating and one feels pride, it is a bit secondary. I leave happy because the work of many years is reflected ”, It was Sergio Ramos’ first reflection at the end of the game. “The team has noticed that accumulated fatigue from playing a game every three days. We are working to continue improving. The objective was to get the three points to continue leading and we have achieved it. I am happy about that, although we have to keep improving ”, he continued in dialogue with DirecTV Sports.

In relation to the point that the team recovered and now shares with Barcelona, ​​the Real Madrid captain did not hesitate that « you can always give a little more. » At this point, he asked: “Despite the result, you have to know how to take advantage of dangerous actions and control the game a little more, have the ball longer on the opposite field. It doesn’t change anything to be leaders, there are still eight finals and we will give everything for La Liga, we want to win it to reward this extra effort we have been making. Because we have had very hard weeks of training and all that is reflected. ”

Finally, he left his vision about protests over arbitration that supposedly benefit them. “It is normal for all the noises that are generated, but the referees are there to help and the VAR too. It can benefit you as well as harm, we are on equal terms. You have to be humble and leave a little bit of that noise that is being generated, « he concluded.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Historical: Argentine Luka Romero, the “new Messi”, became the youngest footballer to debut in the Spanish League

Football in the blood: the unknown history of the family heritage behind Luka Romero, the jewel Argentina dreams of

Gonzalo Rodríguez told the confidences of the Villarreal squad and gave details of his rough crossing with the Brazilian Adriano