Sergio Ramos ‘fights’ the coronavirus by lifting weights

If a few days ago he greeted his Instagram followers from his home gym, shortly after it was confirmed that he had tested positive in his last test to detect the dreaded coronavirus, now Sergio Ramos He has wanted to show again on social networks the strength that defines him in these days of home isolation and the little – if not zero – impact that comes from his infection.

So much so, that the Real Madrid captain, whose wife Pilar Rubio has also been infected with the disease, appears in front of Internet users shirtless and showing off his muscles while lifting weights in the garden of his Madrid home. The striking dimensions of your ‘sports accessory’ are not overloaded, or so it seems, so you can raise and lower it with relative ease.

As if that were not enough, the Sevillian athlete has launched a challenging message to the virus that, since at least March of last year, has generated an unprecedented health crisis, causing hundreds of thousands of deaths and a radical slowdown in the most dynamic dynamics. daily life of citizens.

“Who said virus? We will return, no one has the slightest doubt, “he wrote with determination to send a message of encouragement and tenacity to his fans.

While he recovers at home to return as soon as possible to compete for La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, which could be his last two competitions with Real Madrid.