Scoring is not the most relevant characteristic of a defender. The duty of the position is to avoid the annotation of the rival team, which, together with the goalkeeper, have that function as the main one.

The roughness, technique and determination of some central and lateral backmen have turned the defenders into another important factor in the attack: quiet ball plays, direct free kick, penalties and even quick counterattacks. Sergio Ramos is proof of this.

Real Madrid resumed La Liga after the break with a resounding victory over Éibar, in which Kroos, Ramos and Marcelo scored. The captain did it again.

With the goal scored after the pass by Eden Hazard in the 30th minute, Sergio Ramos equaled Ronald Koeman as the second highest scoring defender in all of La Liga history, he reached 67 points, and although it seems difficult and almost impossible, little by little He approaches his compatriot and also a Real Madrid player, Fernando Hierro, who with 105 goals, leads the ranking.

The 67 goals per league of Sergio Ramos, add to the 21 for the National Team and another 28 for different competitions (Copa del Rey, Champions, Club World Cup, etc.), as reported by Transfermarkt. Little by little, he joined the group of defenders with the most goals in football history.

#OJOALDATO – Sergio Ramos today equaled Ronald Koeman as SECOND highest scorer defense in ALL La Liga history. Defenses with the most goals in La Liga: 105 Fernando Hierro

67 Koeman and SERGIO RAMOS

46 Roberto Carlos

44 Areta II

39 Larrazabal

38 Seguer pic.twitter.com/V17OH4RaP7 – MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) June 14, 2020

The historical ranking is commanded by Koeman himself, who in his long career converted 253 goals, then Daniel Pasarella appears with 175 goals, Fernando Hierro with 163, Laurent Blanc with 153 goals and Graham Alexander-130 goals, as reported by a report by ESPN.

Ramos is approaching the records as a scoring defense, he may break them as he may not, but what can be assured is that the Spanish will enter history not only for being a benchmark in his position, but also because he made many goals. You don’t have to be a forward to be a scorer.