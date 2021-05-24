Sergio Ramos ‘cries’ for being left out of the call-up of Spain for the European Championship

The coach of the Spanish National Team, Luis Enrique, uncovered the call for the red for Euro 2021 this summer in which he highlighted the absence of the defender of Real Madrid and captain of the Spanish selective, Sergio Ramos, who will miss the first fair international after being immovable during the last four World Cups and three European Cups.

Ramos made his international debut in a friendly against China at the Helmántico stadium in Salamanca on March 26, 2005 and is the player who has worn the national team’s jersey more times, a total of 180 games, in which he has scored 23 so many, which places him as the ninth in the historical table of gunners and the most scorer defender.

The Andalusian defender made his debut in a great competition at the 2006 World Cup in Germany at the hands of Luis Aragonés, at that time as a right-back, and there he already played in two games of the group stage, against Ukraine and Tunisia, and the round of 16 final against France.

Since then it has been one of the indisputable. He was part of the golden age of the Spanish team that consecutively won the European Cups in Austria / Switzerland 2008 and Poland / Ukraine 2012 and the World Cup in South Africa 2010.

He was also in the World Cups in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, in which Spain lost in the group stage and in the round of 16, respectively, and in the previous continental tournament France 2016, in which he was eliminated in the round of 16.

The physical problems that he has been dragging this season, especially the muscular injuries that he has chained from January, have cut Ramos’ streak in major tournaments, although Luis Enrique Martínez has left the door open when he returns when he is in perfect physical condition.

Sergio Ramos’ heartfelt message to be out of the Euro:

“I have fought and worked body and soul every day to be able to reach 100% with Real Madrid and the National Team, but things do not always go the way you want. It hurts not to have been able to help my team more and not defend Spain but, in this case, it is better to rest, fully recover and, next year, return as we have always done. It hurts not to represent your country, but you have to be honest and sincere, “he argued.

“And hopefully we will have a great Euro Cup. I will cheer like one more from home. A big greeting to everyone and always # VivaEspaña and #HalaMadrid!”, Concluded the Andalusian defender, whose physical problems have weighed down this campaign, especially the muscle from January.

The Call for Spain: ARQUEROS: Unai Simón (Athletic Club), David De Gea (Manchester United / England), Robert Sánchez (Brighton / England). DEFENDERS: César Azpilicueta (Chelsea / England), Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid), Eric García and Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City / England), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Diego Llorente (Leeds United / England), Jordi Alba (Barcelona) , José Gayá (Valencia) MIDFIELDERS: Rodri Hernández (Manchester City / England), Sergio Busquets and Pedri González (Barcelona), Thiago Alcántara (Liverpool / England), Koke Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid), Fabián Ruiz (Napoli / Italy). FORWARDS: Dani Olmo (Leipzig / Germany), Mikel Oyarzábal (Real Sociedad), Álvaro Morata (Juventus / Italy), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Ferrán Torres (Manchester City / England), Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton / England), Pablo Sarabia (PSG / France).

