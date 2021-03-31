Sergio Ramos, controversial four minutes to add another internationality

03/31/2021 at 11:15 PM CEST

“SAbe add and be a leader, and that is very difficult because the ego of the players absorbs everything, but Sergio has it under control, “argued Luis Enrique when he had to explain the four minutes of regulation time that he played to achieve another internationality.

Sergio Ramos he is closer to becoming the footballer with the most caps in history. The madridista left with four minutes to go and added his 180th game with the Spain shirt.

Ramos thus surpassed the footballer of Oman Ahmed Mubarak and he only has the Egyptian Ahmed Hassan to four games.

The center-back has reached this figure in 16 years and five days, which is the time that has elapsed since his first call. With yesterday’s game he is already the footballer who has been defending Spain the longest, beating Casillas, who spent 15 years and 364 days.

However, his presence against Kosovo generated controversy, because he intervened only to add another match, on the way to his record of caps. Against Greece, Ramos played 45 minutes and against Georgia he did not play.