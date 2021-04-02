Sergio Ramos assumed his leadership and explained the injury that will take him out of competition

Weeks of maximum demand for the Real Madrid Both in La Liga and in the UEFA Champions League, the season is played and unfortunately for the merengue club they will not be able to count on Sergio Ramos. The captain had a muscle injury that will leave him out of the next matches.

“The truth is that I have been a pretty tough weeks. An intervention is always a sporting and emotional break. Luckily, for a few days now I have been feeling better, but in football as in life, bad luck also plays a role, “he said on his Instagram account.

He entered the 86th minute in the victory against Kosovo and stayed in training after the final whistle on the La Cartuja pitch. It was at that moment that he felt the pain.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), after the game, I was training on the pitch and I noticed a puncture in my left calf. Today (Thursday) I have been tested and it has been confirmed that I have a muscle injury “he explained.

This injury will leave him unable to play against Eibar, Liverpool, Barcelona and Liverpool in that order.

How will Sergio Ramos live it off the pitch?

“If there is something that hurts me, it is not being able to help the team in these highly demanding matches in which we play the season and also not being able to return the love and energy that you transmit to me on the pitch,” wrote Ramos in his social media about what will be missed.

Missing the Clásico against the Catalans and the knockout of the 4th finals of the Champions League against Liverpool is hard for him.

“I can do nothing but speak frankly, work hard and cheer on the team with my soul,” closed the captain.