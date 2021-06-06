Sergio Pérez’s victory in Baku, with a ‘theater coup’ by Verstapen and Hamilton

06/06/2021 at 4:28 PM CEST

A Max Verstappen accident has thrown overboard, four laps from the end, what was being a Red Bull ‘masterpiece’ in Baku. The Dutch driver, who led with a wide margin of advantage while his teammate Sergio Pérez did a fantastic team work braking Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), suffered a puncture in the rear tire of his car and ruined what seemed like a sure victory.

After the incident the race was stopped pending a decision from the Race Direction and Michael Massi opted to resume action at one lap. The Azerbaijan GP was decided in two frantic minutes, in which Sergio Pérez managed to defend himself from all attacks and score his first victory with Red Bull and the second of his sporting career. Hamilton went long at the start and said goodbye to his options. The Mexican finished ahead of a reborn Sebastian Vettel, who signed his first podium with Aston Martin, and Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri), who managed to keep poleman Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) at bay, fourth from the end.

His teammate Carlos Sainz lost all options after leaving the track in the early stages of the race and climbed up to eighth position, the same position he occupied after the extra lap of the race. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) has fished in ‘troubled river’ and has played it to finish in an extraordinary sixth position