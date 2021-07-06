Sergio Pérez’s brand in Austria that has not been seen since 2016

The Mexican pilot did not have the Sunday he expected in the Red Bull Ring, where he started third but an incident on the fourth lap of the race with Lando Norris brought him down to tenth position.

From there he was involved in the middle of the peloton and was even overtaken by Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, behind whom he was between laps 14 and 31 of the planned grand prix at 71 laps.

It was during that period of the race at the Austrian circuit that the Red Bull driver set three exactly equal lap times when turning in 1m09s996 during laps 23, 24 and 25, as highlighted by Motorsport Stats.

To find another pilot who has done something similar, you have to go to the Grand Prix of Mexico 2016, when Valtteri Bottas, still as a Williams team driver at the time, repeated exactly the same time between flights 44, 45 and 46 of the appointment at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on his way to finishing eighth in the race.

Pérez, meanwhile, he crossed the finish line fifth on the track last Sunday in Austria but was eventually classified sixth for dragging a ten-second penalty for two separate incidents with Leclerc.

