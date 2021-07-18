Sergio Pérez, the big loser of the sprint race at Silverstone

The Mexican driver was facing the novel sprint race of the F1 with the need to advance after a qualifying session on Friday that with his fifth place was not as expected. However, it ended up being the opposite and now he has a mountain to climb during the grand prix.

Perez had a poor start and fell to eighth before overtaking Daniel Ricciardo to place seventh, behind Lando Norris and a Fernando Alonso who excelled at the start going from 11th to fifth in his Alpine.

For five laps “Checo” tried to hunt down Norris, but as the Briton had DRS for being less than a second behind Alonso, the task was almost impossible for the Guadalajara player.

Finally he ruined any chance of a good result by losing control of his Red Bull RB16B at the exit of the Chapel curve that precedes the Hangar straight, as explained by the Mexican for entering the dirty air.

Perez spun 360 degrees at high speed through grass and gravel and came very close to hitting the wall. He rejoined the race in penultimate position just ahead of Nikita Mazepin’s Haas, who had already had his own spin at the start.

Then, with a car that was not in its best condition, Pérez would only pass Mick Schumacher, the other Haas driver, and spend the rest of the sprint race behind Nicholas Latifi’s Williams until the team indicated on the radio to him. Mexican to remove the car on the last lap.

In this way, Pérez will start the British Grand Prix on Sunday from the 20th and last drawer of the grid, being by far the one who lost the most positions in this first sprint race in the history of Formula 1.

Now “Checo” will have to face the race with the need to climb places with the only positive aspect that he will be able to plan the strategy with that in mind from the beginning instead of finding that situation in the middle of the competition.

However, Pérez’s absence from the top positions will undoubtedly be felt in the Red Bull garage not only because of the Mexican but because this could affect Max Verstappen’s chances in the race.

The Dutchman prevailed today in the sprint against Lewis Hamilton and will start from pole on Sunday, but Mercedes will have the Briton and Valtteri Bottas starting behind Verstappen and you could use that to your advantage in the strategy menu when choosing pit stops.

To add to the cost of Pérez’s mistake today, on Sunday he could fall from third to fifth in the drivers’ championship depending on his result and what both Norris and Bottas do, who are three and 11 points behind the Mexican, respectively.

Gallery: Sergio Pérez’s photos from F1 weekend at Silverstone

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

