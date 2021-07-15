Sergio Pérez reveals “the key” for the British GP at Silverstone

F1 faces a different schedule for the 10th round of the season which will take place in Silverstone, where the premiere of the sprint race will be seen.

This implementation led to that on Friday, instead of the two usual practices, there will only be one training session before having to go out to dispute the qualifying session that will order the grid for the sprint event, with which the starting order for the sprint event will be defined. Sunday’s grand prize.

For “Checo” Pérez, this means that starting the first practice well and picking up speed soon will be fundamental for the aspirations of the rest of the weekend.

“I think it will be very important that when the car leaves the garage you have confidence with it. And there are weekends when you feel very confident right away and others where you take more time. And if that’s the case, you can get complicated. a little, “said the Mexican on Thursday at Silverstone.

“So we’ll see what kind of weekend it is. I think in terms of preparation, at least for me it has been very normal. And yes, trying to pick up speed in that first practice will be the key,” he added.

Red Bull is coming off winning the last five races of the season, but Mercedes is expected to take a step forward at the British GP and Pérez prepares for a closed dispute.

“I think so. Yes. I think it’s going to be… well, they won’t let me swear but it’s going to be very tight,” he commented.

Pérez is coming off a difficult race two weeks ago at the Austrian GP, ​​where he fell from third to tenth at the start after an incident with Lando Norris and later suffered two penalties for taking Charles Leclerc off-track, which caused him to finish. sixth.

Reviewing what happened at the Red Bull Ring, the driver of Red Bull he analyzed: “With Lando I saw the hole. I went for him and it didn’t work out as I expected, but I had to go for it, you know. It would have changed my career. In hindsight, if I had waited more, I could probably have caught him later. So the result would have been much better. But it’s always easier to tell after the race. “

As for what happened to Leclerc, who said today that Pérez apologized, “Checo” explained his vision of the two maneuvers with the Ferrari driver.

“I think I regret the first incident with him in Turn 4, because I think we were too hot with everything, brakes, tires. So I should have avoided touching him in that first incident. So I will say it was probably fair to receive the penalty”.

“But then the second, there wasn’t much I could do. Because I was pushing and lost the car in the middle of the curve and in the end the loophole ended there. So yeah, it was a very bad race for me. I reset. You have to take the positives, which was the pace in qualifying. And also the pace in the clean air race. So I hope this time we can have a better weekend, “he concluded.

Additional reporting by Oleg Karpov

Gallery: Thursday's photos from Formula 1 at Silverstone

