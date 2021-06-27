Sergio Pérez presents a special helmet for races in Austria

The Formula 1 is in the Red Bull Ring to contest two consecutive great prizes, first that of Styria this Sunday and then that of Austria.

For Red Bull, while its headquarters are in Milton Keynes, England, competing at the Spielberg circuit is local running due to the Austrian roots of the energy drink gang. Of course, and we must not forget that they are also the owners of the track.

Every time the top flight arrives in the country at Red Bull they prepare something special, such as this year’s challenge by “Checo” Pérez, Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda.

The Mexican pilot also wanted to highlight his first careers as a pilot of Red Bull in Austria with a special helmet design that he already debuted in the first free practice on Friday.

“We made it a skin effect to make it a bit Austrian with the flag of my country on top. I hope you like it as much as I do and we win these two races with this helmet,” said an excited Pérez when revealing the design in a published video. on their social networks.

As you can see in the gallery below, it is a very different design that Pérez has been using so far this season. Although if you do not remember it well, here you can see them in detail.

With seven races contested in the 2021 Formula 1 season, Sergio perez he is in the third position of the drivers’ championship with 84 points, eight more than Lando Norris, the fourth. The Mexican already achieved a victory with Red Bull in the Azerbaijan GP and has just finished third in the previous round in France.

The Guadalajara driver has so far eight F1 appearances at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring, where he only started in the Top 10 twice but finished in the top six on three occasions and reached the points zone six times.

