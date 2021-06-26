Sergio Pérez plans an “aggressive” exit to get rid of Norris soon

The Mexican driver qualified in fifth position this Saturday at the Red Bull Ring, although on Sunday he will start fourth due to a three-place penalty that must be served by Valtteri Bottas, who had been second in Q3.

Pérez was also behind Max Verstappen, author of pole position, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris, who had a surprising performance with his McLaren by placing fourth in the times in a weekend where even before qualifying he had not been so competitive.

Norris will start third a grand prize of F1 for the second time, having been the first time precisely in Austria in the first race last season, when he was then third on Sunday.

Pérez, who in the previous race in France was a major factor in helping Verstappen’s victory with the Red Bull being able to run close to the leaders and complicate the strategy of Mercedes, hopes to be able to overtake Norris soon so as not to waste time behind the Briton, as happened previously this season at the Portuguese GP.

In that race at Portimao, the Mexican was behind Norris at the start and was only able to overcome him on lap 15, by which time he had already missed the boat with Verstappen, Hamilton and Bottas.

Asked this Saturday at a press conference if he planned to risk more on Sunday at the start to be able to place himself in front of the McLaren, Pérez replied: “I think so, the objective is to overcome Lando as soon as possible, to make sure we are in the race with the leaders as soon as possible. So that is the main objective, and to get the most out of our strategy. I will be as aggressive as necessary to put my position on the track where I need to be. “

Pérez suffered a bit with the balance of his RB16B during qualifying, especially in Q1, where he had to resort to an extra set of tires to advance to the next stage, which then left him with used tires for the first outing of Q3.

However, the Guadalajara driver assures that he is confident with the performance of the car for the race.

“For race day I think I’m very comfortable, and the pace is definitely better than in qualifying, and that’s why the results have been good due to the race pace (this year). I know, there are small differences, I base my car more for the race, some aspects “.

“Tomorrow will be interesting, because I am with a different strategy, I am with the soft one, and I hope that we can make that strategy work that we think is the fastest. We will see if we are able to make it work, then there will be a great result from us.” .

Precisely about the decision to start the grand prix on soft tires as opposed to the means that Verstappen and the Mercedes drivers will have, Pérez explained: “We thought it was the best strategy. If you can make it work, it can be a good strategy. But obviously it requires a lot of management and a lot of things to make it work. But if you are able to make it work in strategy, we think it is the most quick to get to the end. “

Additional reporting by Luke Smith

Gallery: Sergio Pérez's photos at the Styrian GP

