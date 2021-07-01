“Sergio Pérez gives me a lot of advice”

The Japanese rider had a surprising entry into the top flight when he finished ninth at the start of the championship in Bahrain, but this was followed by a frustrating accident in qualifying for the next round at Imola, which led to him starting last to also perform. a spin on the run.

In the following great prizes Tsunoda did not have great performances until the appointment in Baku, where he qualified seventh and reached the finish line in that same position. However, that was followed by another Q1 crash at Paul Ricard that doomed him to the back of the grid before recovering in 10th last Sunday at the Styrian GP, ​​a race in which he fought hard with Fernando Alonso.

Asked this Thursday at the press conference prior to the Austrian GP if he received advice from Pierre Gasly, his partner in AlphaTauri, or from the other riders of the sister team Red Bull, Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez, the 21-year-old pilot indicated that he usually looks for answers by observing his French teammate and that the one who has advised him, on more than one occasion, has been “Czech”.

“I didn’t get any direct advice from Pierre, we don’t normally talk about racing, but I look at the data, and you know, I can also see his approach with the on-board camera or the radio and just look at those things to improve and get inspired by him. And if there is something I can take, I always take it, “he explained.

“Sergio gives me a lot of advice. After France or Monaco, when I had a bad weekend, he sent me a message with some positive words for me and advice and that motivates me. So I’m really grateful to Sergio. And yes, for Max course. The four drivers at Red Bull have a very good relationship. I will continue to push to improve and be inspired by them, “he added.

Tsunoda he hopes to take advantage of the possibility of applying this weekend at the Austrian GP everything he learned at the recent Styrian GP, ​​held on the same circuit.

“I think it’s very useful, it’s a better preparation than usual. It really depends on the conditions. I don’t want it to rain, but if it does rain, you have to adapt. I think it’s a similar situation to last year. It’s like in Formula 2 that we did also two weeks in a row. And yes, I have good memories, especially the second round in Austria, so it will be fun. I think there are also different compounds that we will use. The C5 has more grip, it will be fun in qualifying and it will also be interesting in the race, “he said.

Additional reporting by Oleg Karpov

