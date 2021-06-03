Sergio Omar Gastélum is the new manager of the Sultanes de Monterrey

Officially, Sultans from Monterrey they announced that Sergio Omar Gastelum will be the new manager of the team this season 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB).

After announcing that Homar Rojas would not continue in the Sultan Palace

Sergio Omar Gastelum know a little about the LMB, since in his debut as a manager in baseball occurred in the 2018 season with the Guerreros de Oaxaca, he was even a rival of the Sultans from Monterrey in the King’s Series.

In 2019, he had the opportunity to debut as a manager in the Mexican Pacific League with Yaquis from Ciudad Obregón, a team he ranked first in the general competition and, as if that were not enough, he also managed to reach the final of league in his debut season, which earned him to be named as the Manager of the Year on the circuit, a distinction that gives him a high profile to take on in the LMB to the Sultans from Monterrey.

It should be noted that the last shift of his career as a professional baseball player Sergio Omar, on the Mexican League from Baseball, it was against Sultans of Monterrey in what from today will be his new home, the Sultan Palace.

Here is the report:

WELCOME TO THE SULTAN FAMILY 😎! Sergio Omar Gastélum receives the post and is our new Manager in the @LigaMexBeis 📝 Read the note: https://t.co/LrWfClULfK#YOSOYSultanes ❤️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/frgn1Xm5Yn – Sultanes de Monterrey (@SultanesOficial) June 3, 2021

What’s more, Sergio Omar Gastelum he was going to be the manager of Diablos Rojos del México in 2020, later he was cut for this LMB 2021, which will now dispute with the Sultans.

With information from Sultans of Monterrey.