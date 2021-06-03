Sergio Mayer sets fire to social networks after joking about being a victim of sexual harassment – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The federal deputy and actor Sergio Mayer assured that during proselytizing acts in the elections he received “harassment” by the actress Issabela Camil. Although he wrote it as a joke, the model took advantage of his social networks to send a message to the famous.

“Thank you Issabela Camil for being my partner on this journey, for your love, for your support and above all for your understanding and solidarity. I love you. We go together in this story “, reads one of the actor’s post.

In another, one of the most controversial at the time, you can read how Mayer describes the moment of a touching by his wife as something that he loved, although he expresses it as harassment. “I received harassment against me by Issabela Camil during my trip to Magdalena Conteras. I loved it, ”the politician wrote mockingly.

At the moment, the image has 12 thousand 373 likes and some followers of Mayer support the actor so that he can freely express what he wants about his romance. “I am very happy that you have such a genuine complicity, I wish you success in your projects and in your personal life,” wrote one of his followers.

Some users on social networks did not take it well for the actor to use the word “harassment” indiscriminately, this also earned him criticism.

The deputy’s wife recently went as a guest on the Montse and Joe program, where she shared aspects of her personal life, such as her husband’s performance in privacy. And it is that in the middle of the talk, Issabela was questioned by Montserrat Oliver about whether she was jealous of the romantic scenes of her husband on television. She replied that it was not, because it is part of her job.

“They don’t make me jealous, when Sergio acted and made his novels and stuff. I mean, I don’t start to see like this, ‘let’s see, this scene …’ “, he explained about his feelings when he saw the actor on the screen.

However Issabela, whose real name is Érika Ellice Sotres Starr, admitted that in the plot of a particular soap opera, her husband starred in hot scenes that she did not want to see either:

“He had a scene with a character, he played an Italian character and he did play with an actress, with Sabine Moussier and I didn’t see anything, but I knew they were as horny,” he added to the laughter of the drivers who, jokingly, asked what Sergio Mayer was like in “en aquellito”, referring to sexual relations, to which the actress highlighted the qualities of the Morena politician. She described him as a spectacular lover.