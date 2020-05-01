An initiative circulating in the lower house of deputies that proposes to raise the prices of multiple technological devices in Mexico, including smartphones, given that a certain Sergio Mayer, who chairs the Committee on Culture and Cinematography, He thinks that electronic devices abuse the reproduction and transmission of artistic works and that for that same reason, the authors and the artistic community deserve compensation.

In the document, presented in the lower house of deputies, Mayer maintains that we have “abused the benefits of technology”Because cell phones now allow works to be reproduced and transmitted easily and at no cost, “with quality identical to that of an original and without the need to purchase the latter,” he says.

“On this occasion, it is the turn to promote a legislative project that adjusts to the current historical reality, which has information and communication technologies as cross-cutting elements to the daily life and means of dissemination and multiplication of artistic creations that will have reaching an increasing number of people, which, in fairness, should impact proportionally on the economic well-being of authors, creators and interpreters of merit ”, indicates the document.

The initiative aims to increase the cost of CD’s USB sticks (depending on their storage capacity), DVD’s, Blu-Ray’s, MP3 players, solid state drives, smartphones, feature phones, tablets, computers, televisions, etc., etc. The costs are varied and can range from 30 cents, for a USB, to more than 3 thousand pesos, in the case of copying machines. A 2GB smartphone could increase its original cost by up to 100 pesos.

However, organizations such as the Network for the Defense of Digital Rights, Wikimedia Mexico, Creative Commons and Article 19, spoke out against the so-called “digital moche”, since they argue that by making technology more expensive to compensate the authors, it would increase the digital divide in Mexico.

.