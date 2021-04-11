Sergio Mayer invited Frida Sofía to proceed criminally against Enrique Guzmán for sexual abuse – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

After the commotion generated by the recent declarations of Frida Sofía, who spoke of different crucial episodes of her childhood and adolescence, now there is more information in this regard and authorities that join his complaint.

And it is that in the talk that Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter had with the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, The 30-year-old revealed that her grandfather Enrique Guzmán had “groped” her since childhood, an episode that began a string of sexual abuse and harassment.

The sensitive statements of the fitness coach and model gave much to talk about in the media sphere, and in public opinion, because while there were those who applauded Frida’s courage for uncovering such a regrettable event, also another part of the public even questioned the veracity of his sayings.Play

This is how he narrated the hard passage that he had to go through at the age of five:

“He was always very abusive, I start to tremble because I have a lot to say about it. A very disgusting man, a very abusive man (…) he scared me, he always scared me. He did ugly things to me, ”the singer also confessed visibly affected.

He groped me since I was five (…) I hate him and more for how he was, past spear, right now I’m like ‘go on, bastard, what if the world knew?’ It is a crime (…) Do you know what is the most disgusting of all? When you are so young and they tell you that this is what a grandfather does to his granddaughter that he loves her, at that age you have no idea “

Now, and after the statements of the aforementioned, who affirmed “Never having touched” his granddaughter, claiming to be “a gentleman”, assertions that were supported by Pati Chapoy and her Ventaneando team, a public official makes a recommendation to the also singer.(Photo: Courtesy Chamber of Deputies)

And has been Sergio Mayer who invited her to formally file a criminal complaint with the corresponding authorities. At a press conference, the president of the Chamber of Deputies Committee on Culture and Cinematography, commented on the most recent scandal that adds to the media history of the well-known Guzmán-Pinal family.

The legislator assured that in order for the application of justice to exist in his case, if requested, the interpreter of Ándale and Bad Girls would have to go to formally report with the corresponding Public Ministry.

“It depends on her, she will decide if in addition to making the media complaint she wants to file a criminal complaint, it depends on the victim. The most important part for justice to be reached is for the victims to file a complaint, ”said the former Garibaldi. Photo: Azteca Uno / Ventaneando

The deputy assigned to the Morena party stressed that since August 2020, the lower house of the nation approved an initiative to extend the statute of limitations for child abuse, so the victim You could still go before the law to file a complaint.

“We approved an initiative that extends the term for the prescription of this type of crime, abuse of minors. Then a very important panorama opens up for those victims, let them know that it does not prescribe, that is there is already a much larger and much wider margin for victims to make the decision to make the complaint for having had sexual abuse in childhood know that they can do it and the important part is that they open up, that they say it, that they explain it, and that they have that catharsis of making the complaint and if there is not, then no there will be legal consequences ”, he stressed.

This invitation came after “the queen of rock” appeared in a statement assuring that her father would not be able to commit an abuse against Frida Sofía, about whom he said he was concerned about her mental health.

Source: Infobae