Sergio Mayer exploits and denies influence peddling in Héctor Parra case

MEXICO CITY.

Sergio Mayer, who has supported Ginny hoffman In the process that the actor Héctor Parra is taking against his ex-partner, he clarified before cameras and microphones if his political position has helped to expedite this case.

I do not have any clarification in this regard, I have nothing to clarify, I am supporting the victims and I ask them to be very careful on an issue like this. You have to understand that there are victims, that he was a minor, and that it is very delicate to take sides in a case like this. And doing things as in a normal process, there is no influence peddling “

Mayer understands that Daniela Parra is upset with himWell, the case is about his father, but he assured that he does not take sides and is impartial in what the authorities say.

I don’t know what you mean, I was very respectful and affectionate and I told her that if she has the peace of mind that her father is innocent, not to worry. I was very respectful and decent, especially when it came to a woman and a sister. I do not know what he’s talking about”

Photo: Cuartocuro

Sergio Mayer, very upset, asked to touch the subject with care and respect, especially because it is a case of sexual abuse.

For me the most important part is the victim, the victim who is Alexa, and I hope they have a little empathy, and I really mean it, that they have empathy with the victims. There is the process, there is the date, there is everything so that they can see that it was done according to the law and according to the law “

Lastly, he mentioned that will continue to support Ginny Hoffman and his daughter Alexa to the last of this case.