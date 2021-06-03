Sergio Mayer defends himself after controversy for “accusing” his wife of harassment

“If there is someone who defends precisely women, it is me, I am against gender violence; However, I believe that in a couple that you see there is empathy, that there is love, that there is affection, that there is respect. That is why I say, perhaps I modified the term violence and I already put harassment, that I was harassed by my wife, and that’s it. Whoever wants to understand it as a joke and as a game, then welcome, that’s what it’s all about, let them see that we have a very beautiful relationship, “explained the actor in an interview for the program Sale el Sol.

Sergio mayer He highlighted the great love and complicity that he has with his wife and said: “For me, the fact that she is always with me, accompanies me, goes on tours, it seems to me that it is something so beautiful, so important, that as a couple we are always together in all kinds of events, including precisely this stage of my life seems wonderful to me.

The image that caused controversy. (Mexico Agency.)

“I think this photo says more than a thousand words, the fact that we are together at a time like this, that she is accompanying me, that complicity in which they grabbed us, it seems extraordinary to me, that’s why I love her and she too, and we have achieved this wonderful family ”, he commented.