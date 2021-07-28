Sergio “Maravilla” Martínez: “Either I beat Rose or I retire”

Darío Pérez

This past night, ESPABOX witnessed the first face-to-face between Sergio «Maravilla» Martínez (53-3-2, 30 KO) and Brian rose (32-6-1, 8 KO), who will meet in Valdemoro (Madrid) next September.

In a novel initiative in Spain, put into practice due to the difficulty of presenting the fight face to face due to the restrictions and difficulties of movement and the advances that the new platforms allow us, both fighters shared a talk moderated by our colleague Darío Pérez, in which they made an analysis of the moment they live and how they are preparing the fight.

Martinez stated that «I am very motivated, I will be forced to be at the top of my level, and it is a great test for me at 46 years old. Brian is always good when he fights, and also has a well-furnished head outside the ring ». Of his opponent, he said that «He is not the classic English boxer, he is very thinking and presents more difficulties, he has a style that I like to face him».

Rose admitted that «I’ve always been a big fan of Sergio when he fought, and I watched his great fights, so I really appreciate this opportunity to face him. Ten years ago, it would have been impossible to share a ring with him, so this is all amazing. I also thank Sergio and his team for how easy it has been to reach an agreement with them, since I come from a time when I have dropped fights against Scott Fitzgerald, Nikita Ababiy or Ammo Williams; You can tell that he is, apart from a boxer, a promoter ».

They both agreed that they don’t do this for money: “It’s because of the love I feel for this sport”, said the British, something that Maravilla shared.

About the preparation, Martínez told «Which is in a stage of great load, of a lot of weight, still without sparring. I need to ask a lot from my body, I am in the hardest period, but the motivation is still intact. I will not accuse the inactivity, because I have had some very strong spats since my last fight in December and I have not stopped training ».

For her part, Rose said that she is in a similar phase, “Without sparring until there are about six weeks left for the fight, struggling with the physique, to lose weight, something that gets complicated when you get older, and I want to be lighter than my last appearance”.

At Maravilla’s request, in a relaxed tone like all the talk, we asked Rose what she expects from the fight and her plan for it: «He knows everything perfectly, surely he is already watching my fights. I’m prepared to come in top shape, much better than I did in March against López Clavero. I know it will be very hard because Sergio is still great in what I have seen on his return, but I trust that I will go out with my arm raised ».

The Argentine replied: «It will be a very thoughtful combat, none of us are one hundred percent attacking, rather managing the timing of actions. We both try to box at a distance, to use intelligence. I think speed can be a decisive factor ».

Finally, regarding the award for the winner of the clash, since Sergio Martínez is the world number three in the WBA lists, the Briton stated that it was like «A golden opportunity, a passport to something incredible that I could achieve by winning. I think this may be my time to take advantage of it, and things happen for a reason, I could have another chance to look for a World Cup at a time when I no longer expected it ».

Martínez, being on the same line, clarified that «The one with the greatest intelligence and ambition will win, because we will be demanded to the maximum. It is the most important fight of my career, because either I win or I retire. I came back from several years away from boxing, in which I gained a lot of weight due to my experiences as an actor, to be something great, to become world champion again ».

Likewise, they mutually wished that their training sessions for the Valdemoro appointment were given in the best possible way, without injuries or problems derived from the current situation.

You can see the full face-to-face between both fighters at the following link, starting at 8:30.