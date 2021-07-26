Sergio “Maravilla” Martínez and Brian Rose, face to face live at Espabox

Tomorrow Tuesday, around 9:00 p.m. in Spain, one hour less in the United Kingdom and five less in Argentina, a novel initiative will take place. Given the health restrictions that make travel difficult, the proliferation of new technologies and the evolution of the media in an increasingly globalized world, a virtual face-to-face will be organized for one of the fights of the year in Spain and Europe.

Sergio «Maravilla» Martínez He will make his third fight after his return to the ring in 2020, and he will do it against a complicated rival, the British Brian rose. If Maravilla was a world champion and one of the best fighters in the world a decade ago, Rose has a world championship fight against Demetrius Andrade, in addition to having been several times English and British champions at super welterweight. The two veteran fighters will fight to be in positions of world privilege, since the Argentine is in the world number three position of the middle category in the WBA lists; that is to say, at the gates of the title.

Tomorrow Tuesday, exclusively in ESPABOX, through the Twitch channel of our colleague Darío Pérez, with the collaboration of MaravillaBox Promotions Y Vicious Promotions and the participation of Ricky pow As an intermediary, it will have Martínez and Rose live simultaneously at the indicated time.

Both athletes will review how they face the fight, the state of preparation less than two months into it and what would be the importance of beating their opponent. In short, a press conference or virtual confrontation, which can be followed here live, and also through Darío Pérez’s Twitch.