Sergio “Maravilla” Martínez already has a rival for September 18 in Madrid: the Englishman Brian Rose

Manuel Valero

@Manu_Valero

Sergio «Maravilla» Martínez (53-3-2, 30 KO) will perform on September 18 in Valdemoro (Madrid) his third fight since he returned to professional boxing. The Spanish-Argentine, 46, remains hopeful of continuing to get closer to playing a first-rate match.

Your next opponent will be the English Brian rose (32-6-1, 8 KO), who went on to contest the WBO world super welterweight title against Demetrius Andrade in 2014, losing by TKO in the seventh round. The confrontation with “The Lion” will suppose for Martínez a more demanding test, at least on paper, than those passed before Jose Miguel Fandiño Y Jussi Koivula.

After the defeat against Andrade, Rose has alternated victories and defeats with contrasting boxers such as Carson jones, which surprised him in just one round, retaliating the English six months later winning the rematch on points. In his last appearance, Rose won the former champion of Spain in Badía del Vallés José Manuel López Clavero.

On the same evening, organized by Maravillabox Promotions, the European flyweight title is scheduled to be disputed between Angel Moreno Y Juan Hinostroza, as well as other fights, such as the professional debut of Iker Fernández, Jon Fernández’s brother.