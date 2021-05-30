Sergio “Kun” Agüero says goodbye to Manchester City with an emotional message

Sergio “el Kun” Agüero played his last match with Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final, against Chelsea, ending a 10-season era with the English team.

Through his official Twitter account, the “Kun” Agüero He said goodbye to City and his fans with an emotional message, assuring that he would always carry the Manchester team in his heart for everything he went through wearing his shirt.

“Proud of the team and having worn this jersey for so many years. Manchester City always in my heart “

Proud of the team and having worn this shirt for so many years. Manchester City always in my heart // Proud of this team and to have worn its colors for so many years. Manchester City, forever in my heart pic.twitter.com/NkmznA0Rq2 – Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) May 30, 2021

In 10 years playing in the Premier League with Manchester City, Sergio “el Kun” Agüero managed to win five league titles, one FA Cup, three Community Shields and six League Cups.

Without a doubt, one of Agüero’s most important moments with City was at the close of the 2011-12 campaign, when he scored against Queens Park Rangers in the final minutes to give the Cityzens the Premier League after a 44-year drought. .

