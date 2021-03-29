Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero announces that he is leaving Manchester City at the end of the season

Manchester City announced on Monday that Argentine striker Sergio Agüero will leave the club at the end of the season after ten years.

Agüero, top gunner in the history of the ‘Sky Blues’, will not renew the contract that binds him to City until June 30 and will be able to go free when that date arrives.

“When a cycle closes, you have many sensations,” Aguero began. “I am left with the enormous satisfaction and pride of having spent ten seasons at Manchester City, something unusual in these times for a professional player,” he added.

“Ten seasons with very important achievements in which I was able to become the historical scorer and in which I forged an indestructible bond with all the people of the club that I will always carry in my heart,” said the Argentine forward.

Since his arrival in 2011 from Atlético de Madrid, Agüero has played 384 games for Manchester City and scored 257 goals, breaking the record held by Eric Brook until 2017.

From Manchester he leaves with three Premier League titles under his arm, an English Cup and five League Cups, plus the trophies he can still get this season, in which City are leaders in the English league, he is in semi-finals of the English Cup, in the final of the League Cup and in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, Agüero’s pending task in the team led by Pep Guardiola.

Among the records held in England, the highest number of hat tricks (triplets) stands out, twelve, surpassing Alan Shearer, the all-time top scorer in the competition.

His role at City, however, has waned this season due to injuries, which have seen him play only 14 games.

The club will bid him farewell to the final home game of the season against Everton, for which City hope to have fans in the stands paying tribute to the top scorer in their history.

