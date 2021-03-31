“Right now I consider myself a ‘nini’, but not just any, a special one, a ‘nininini’: I neither study, nor work, nor do I want to, nor do I try”. This is how Sergio appeared on First dates in search of “a woman who will steal my heart.”

The Alicante-born man explained his passion for tattoos: “When I was 15 or 16 years old, I became interested and is to see a tattooed woman and my eyes go away, they call my attention a lot. On the subject of sex, if I see a naked woman with tattooed legs … “.

“What woman breaks your schemes? How does it have to be?” Carlos Sobera asked the diner, who replied: “She has to be faithful to me, make me laugh, be attentive to me, loving, with a good ass and good tits”.

His date was Michelle: “My last two serious relationships ended because they were unfaithful to me,” the Alicante woman commented before meeting her date. “I like boys brown, with tattoos, taller than me, sincere and faithful”he added.

They both went to the table to have dinner and get to know each other a little better, but Sergio gained confidence too quickly, especially with the subject of sex, something that the salesgirl did not like

“It seemed to me that it was too intimate a subject to deal with within half an hour of meeting“Michelle said, but her date did not notice and went on to tell her about her sexual virtues.

“I have a gift with the tongue and eating the ‘ñoco’ I am an expert”Sergio commented, who clarified to his partner of the day that in sexual matters “I’m a dirty man, with a short fuse, and if you look for me, I’ll light up”.

So many details made the meeting between them completely fail since Michelle assured that “in some moments of the evening I have been a little uncomfortable” and did not want to have a second date: “I think he has not completely overcome the break with his ex-partner.”