Like other celebrities, Sergio Guizé also joined the voluntary quarantine to prevent coronavirus. Passing the isolation with his wife, Bianca Bin, in a farm, the actor participated in the “Meeting” and drew the attention of Fátima Bernardes during the chat transmitted by video. The presenter observed that the artist’s beard grew during confinement and he explained the new look: “It’s for the new character, I’m just waiting here, it’s for the character of Mal Secreto”.

Sergio Guizé talks about his routine in the quarantine

Following the guidelines of the Ministry of Health to contain the covid-19 pandemic, a disease with which some celebrities have already been diagnosed, Guizé reported how he has dealt with the period of imprisonment. “I am here in the woods, I have my partner, and many brothers and sisters in Brazil do not have that possibility and they even lost family members. We have to see with a full glass. After that, a general disease, is to start another life. I think about it a lot. It is an opportunity to review our choices, options, and think more about others than about us “, he evaluated.

Actor details life in the countryside

Sergio also said he would start recording the series “Mal Secreto”, but the advance of the pandemic postponed the plans. To overcome his anxiety, he has meditated, taken care of his garden and painted mosaics with Bianca, with whom he moved to the interior of São Paulo. “They are simple things, but they feed us in other ways. This thing of rewiring is very important. As I was always ‘urbanoid’, now I have achieved the fullness of time, happiness, not to run over too much and I am living well. I am very happier here “, he declared.

Singer talks about the return of ‘Êta Mundo Bom!’

On the air in Vale a Pena Seeing again with Candinho, from “Êta Mundo Bom!”, Guizé commented that the character’s slogan – “Everything that happens to us is bad to improve” – ​​has to do with the current moment . “I believed a lot and now I believe a lot more. I learned a lot from this character. Full of love, hope, optimism, good character, his crazy passion for nature and animals. A beautiful character. It seems to me that he is now doing more meaningful than at the time it was being shown “, he analyzed.

Artist celebrates return to TV

And it is with the same optimism of its protagonist, that Sergio was thrilled with the return of the soap opera to the small screens. “We need this lightness, which is told in a playful, good-natured way and with the drama in the right measure. In times of so much inhumanity, ignorance and lack of empathy, to resist with love, joy, lightness and optimism, through art, is revolutionary “, he highlighted.

(By Patrícia Dias)

