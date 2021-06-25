Sergio García’s world tie against Sebastián Fundora postponed

The WBC super welterweight world tie between the Spanish has been postponed until September Sergio garcia (33-0, 14 KO) and the North American Sebastian Fundora (17-0-1, 12 KO).

Although in principle it was going to be in the month of July as a semi-fund of some important event, now it will be a star fight after August. The most likely date is Sept. 5 on a PBC card with Fox and to be held in Minneapolis.

Given the Jermell charlo He has already commented on his idea of ​​moving up to middleweight if he unifies the belts by beating Brian Castaño on July 17, the title would be vacant and the winner of García-Fundora would dispute it against the winner of Erickson Lubin against Jeison Rosario this Saturday.

The World Cup, closer for Sergio «El Niño» García.