Sergio García’s world tie against Sebastián Fundora postponed

The WBC super welterweight world tie between the Spanish has been postponed until September Sergio garcia (33-0, 14 KO) and the North American Sebastian Fundora (17-0-1, 12 KO).
Although in principle it was going to be in the month of July as a semi-fund of some important event, now it will be a star fight after August. The most likely date is Sept. 5 on a PBC card with Fox and to be held in Minneapolis.
Given the Jermell charlo He has already commented on his idea of moving up to middleweight if he unifies the belts by beating Brian Castaño on July 17, the title would be vacant and the winner of García-Fundora would dispute it against the winner of Erickson Lubin against Jeison Rosario this Saturday.
The World Cup, closer for Sergio «El Niño» García.