Sergio García’s team, interested in fighting with Charrat

Manuel Valero

@Manu_Valero

The team of Sergio garcia, captained by his coach Victor Iglesias, does not want to put aside the fight with Dylan charrat. After numerous postponements at the request of the Frenchman, claiming among other reasons that he was not properly trained due to the situation derived from the coronavirus, the EBU making it official that Garcia had to expose the European super welterweight title in Paris did not sit well with the team «El Niño».

In a rapid succession of events, Víctor Iglesias insisted to the Professional Boxing Committee for the EBU to carry out a new auction, a task that has been able to come to fruition thanks to the strong position of Spanish boxing in the European body, making official this morning that the It will be held on April 21. ESPABOX has contacted García’s managers, who confirm their interest in bidding so that the fight, so many times postponed, takes place all at once on Spanish soil. Before, on April 23, the one from Torrelavega will box in the evening organized by Matchroom Boxing in Barcelona.

Yesterday, Darío Pérez reported that Erickson Lubin and Jeison Rosario will fight in June, in a fight that will be closely followed in Torrelavega. Lubin is the current official contender for the WBC world super welterweight title held by unified champion Jermell Charlo, while Garcia remains in the second position on the Mexican body’s world charts. The American option, despite its privileged position on the lists, remains parked. If the negotiations with the British promoter for Garcia to sign a contract for several fights do not end, the Cantabrian fighter will continue on the European route.