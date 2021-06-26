Sergio García’s magical approach at the BMW International Open

Sergio garcia He’s been on the ropes all day in the BMW International Open. He started his round with a double bogey at hole 3 and had no choice but to row and row to try to get closer to the cut. And that’s what he has done.

He has finally managed to pass the cut and one of the key moments of the day, if not the most, has been this approach that he has made for a birdie on the 14th hole, the most difficult of the day on the course Eichenried. With this exceptional birdie (only three had been made so far), and one more in the 15th he got into the weekend with -2. Afterwards, he produced an extraordinary par on the 18th hole after going to the teeing ground.

Chasing the cut line. This will help @TheSergioGarcia 👏 # BMWInternationalOpen pic.twitter.com/GsAFUbDe0b – The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 25, 2021

